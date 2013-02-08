UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
NEW YORK Feb 8 The euro fell to a two-week low against the dollar on Friday, still weighed by comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Thursday saying the exchange rate is important for growth and price stability.
The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.3366 with the session low at $1.3363.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.