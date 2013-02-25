BRIEF-LPL Financial announces pricing of offering of $500 million of senior notes
* Lpl financial announces pricing of offering of senior notes
NEW YORK Feb 25 The euro extended losses against the dollar to hit a more than six-week low on Monday as concerns grew about the outcome of Italy's election.
The euro fell as low as $1.3126 on Reuters data, the lowest since Jan. 10. It was last at $1.3131, down 0.4 percent.
"It's just a continuation of renewed political risk in Italy," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.
Conflicting early forecasts of the result of Italy's election on Monday raised the specter of deadlock in parliament that could paralyze a new government and re-ignite the euro zone crisis.
* Amyris inc- on february 27, 2017, company and total amyris biosolutions b.v. Entered into a first amendment to research and development note - sec filing
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc files for potential offering of 2.9 million shares by selling stockholders - SEC filing