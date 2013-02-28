NEW YORK Feb 28 The euro extended losses against the Japanese yen and U.S. dollar on Thursday as month-end positioning and fears about a political stalemate in Italy prompted investors to shed holdings of the currency.

The euro last traded at 120.74 yen, down 0.4 percent on the day. It had hit a session low of 120.59.

The euro last traded at $1.3078, down 0.5 percent on the day. It had hit a session low of $1.3074, according to Reuters data.