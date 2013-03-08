NEW YORK, March 8 The euro fell against the
dollar on Friday after a report showed U.S. employers stepped up
hiring in February, pushing the unemployment rate to a four
year-low and suggesting the economy has enough momentum to
withstand the blow from higher taxes and deep government
spending cuts.
.
"Progress in the labor market is unmistakable," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist at WorldWideMarkets,
Woodcliff Lake in New Jersey. "The equity rally will be aided by
the improving labor economy and the dollar should find firm
support in the good jobs numbers."
The euro was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3031. The
dollar also gained against the yen, climbing as high as 96.54, a
fresh 3-1/2-year high. It was last at 96.35 yen, up 1.7 percent
.