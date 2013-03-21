NEW YORK, March 21 The euro widened losses against the dollar on Thursday, hitting New York session lows, on a combination of upbeat U.S. data and fresh negative headlines on Cyprus.

U.S. reports showed existing home sales in February hitting a three-year high, further bolstering the sector's recovery and boosting the dollar as a result. Data also showed that manufacturing in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region expanded for a second straight month in March.

At the same time, the euro was hit by comments from a senior euro zone official saying on Thursday that Cypriot banks face collapse if the country does not agree to a levy on bank deposits.

The euro fell to a New York trading low of $1.2884 and was last at $1.2886, down 0.4 percent.