NEW YORK, July 9 The euro's losses against the dollar accelerated in mid-morning New York trade on Tuesday, weighed by comments from European Central Bank policy-maker Joerg Asmussen.

The euro dropped to $1.2786, the lowest since early April. It last traded at $1.2794, down 0.6 percent on the day.

Among the comments made, Asmussen said "if needed we have a range of standard and non-standard measures we can deploy."

He also said "markets are not putting too much faith in central bank verbal guidance."