UPDATE 1-Scotland could hold independence vote in 'autumn 2018' - Sturgeon
* May preparing to trigger formal divorce talks (Adds comments, background)
NEW YORK, July 31 The euro recouped losses against the dollar on Wednesday, turning positive in late morning trading, as investors lightened positions ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement this afternoon.
It is still uncertain whether the Fed will mention again a timeframe for reducing in its bond-buying program, although many believe the U.S. central bank will stay the course for now despite Wednesday's solid U.S. economic data.
The euro was last slightly higher on the day at $1.3263 , rising from session lows of $1.3213 hit during the release of U.S. gross domestic product data.
BERLIN, March 9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union should be a wake-up call for the bloc and reiterated that member states had to be able to press ahead with integration at different speeds.
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.