NEW YORK, March 5 The euro extended a long slide on Thursday and traded below $1.10 for the first time since September 2003 on selling coming after the European Central Bank said it will begin massive bond buying next week.

The euro traded as low as $1.0988 before recovering to $1.1002, off 0.70 percent for the day, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York Editing b W Simon)