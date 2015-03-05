BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
NEW YORK, March 5 The euro extended a long slide on Thursday and traded below $1.10 for the first time since September 2003 on selling coming after the European Central Bank said it will begin massive bond buying next week.
The euro traded as low as $1.0988 before recovering to $1.1002, off 0.70 percent for the day, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York Editing b W Simon)
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
* Risk aversion ebbs slightly after delay in US healthcare vote