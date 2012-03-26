NEW YORK, March 26 The euro extended gains versus the U.S. dollar o n M onday after data showed contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in February.

The single currency rose 0.38 percent to $1.3322 after the data. The euro had risen earlier in the session as markets saw remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke as dovish. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)