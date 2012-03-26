BRIEF-Enercare, Enercare Solutions announce offering by Enercare Solutions of $500 mln of senior unsecured notes
NEW YORK, March 26 The euro extended gains versus the U.S. dollar o n M onday after data showed contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in February.
The single currency rose 0.38 percent to $1.3322 after the data. The euro had risen earlier in the session as markets saw remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke as dovish. (Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)
* Le Chateau - loan will be secured by all co's property and will be subordinated in terms of ranking and repayment to co's $80.0 million revolving credit facility
* Aecom announces pricing of us $1 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2027