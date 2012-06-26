NEW YORK, June 26 The euro extended losses against the dollar to hit a two-week low on Tuesday as Spanish bond yields rose and hopes faded that an European Union summit this week would make any progress in resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as $1.2456, the lowest since June 12. It was last down 0.3 percent at $1.2464.

Support was seen near the June 12 low around $1.2441. A break below that level would open the door to a test of the June 1 two-year low of $1.2286.

The dollar also hit a two-week high versus the Swiss franc at 0.9641 on Reuters data. It was last up 0.3 percent at 0.9635 . (Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou Editing by W Simon)