NEW YORK, June 27 The euro extended losses versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of a European Union summit that is not expected to deliver new measures to ease the region's debt crisis.

The euro fell for a third day to hit a session low of $1.2452. It last traded at $1.2464, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)