NEW YORK, July 5 The euro fell to a one-month low against the U.S. dollar o n Thursday as investors await the European Central Bank press conference following the ECB's announcement of a cut to its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points and its deposit rate to zero.

The euro last traded at $1.2405, down 0.9 percent on the day, after falling as low as $1.2397. (Reporting By Nick Olivari Editing by W Simon)