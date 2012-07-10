NEW YORK, July 10 The euro hit its lowest level
against the dollar in two years on Tuesday as technical selling
and overall bearish sentiment had investors selling the euro
zone common currency.
The euro fell as low as $1.2245, is lowest since July 1,
2010. It last traded at $1.2258, down 0.5 percent on the day,
according to Reuters data.
"People have been selling into bounces as euro sentiment
remains very low," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Euro weakness is partly a reflection of the unresolved
issues in the euro zone and there is also a limit to how much
the European Central Bank can ease, so now we are seeing easing
through the currency," he said.
(Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)