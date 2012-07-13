DIARY - Today in Washington - Feb 21
0830/1330: The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for February.
NEW YORK, July 13 The euro extended losses versus the safe-haven Japanese yen and U.S. dollar on Friday as a Moody's downgrade of Italy added to an already bearish stance on the euro zone common currency.
The euro fell as low as $1.2174 and last traded at $1.2182, down 0.1 percent on the day.
Against the yen, the euro fell as low as 96.50 yen and last traded at 96.54, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
The euro had been trading roughly flat against the dollar despite the downgrade because Italy managed to auction three-year debt at lower borrowing costs.
But, the single currency stayed within sight of a two-year trough of $1.2165 hit the previous day and was on track for its second straight week of losses.
U.S. government data showing producer prices unexpectedly rose in June despite big drops in energy prices had little effect on trading. (Reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by James Dalgleish)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has asked outgoing central bank chief Agustin Carstens to stay at his post until November, according to a spokesman at the president's office.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)