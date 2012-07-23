NEW YORK, July 23 The euro extended losses against the dollar on Monday after Moody's Investors Service revised its ratings outlook on Germany to negative from stable.

The ratings agency also revised its outlooks on the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable. It cited uncertainty on the euro area debt crisis.

The euro fell as low as $1.2113 on Reuters data after the announcement, from around $1.2136 earlier. It was last at $1.2114, down 0.3 percent.

