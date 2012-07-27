NEW YORK, July 27 The euro pared gains versus
the dollar in mid-afternoon trade on Friday as investors
refocused on uncertainty about what actions the European Central
Bank may take to stem the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.2292.
It had earlier risen to a session high of $1.2389 after
Bloomberg reported European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
would favor giving the bailout fund a banking license and would
meet with German's Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann.
ECB Spokeswoman, asked about the report of Draghi's meeting
with Bundesbank's Weidmann, said it's usual practice for Draghi
to meet with governing council members.
"Fundamentally, there's a lot of uncertainty and still a lot
of unanswered questions as to how exactly the ECB plans to bring
down sovereign borrowing costs," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"To some extent, the rally in the euro and more broadly
equities and risk assets had gotten a little bit ahead of
itself."
(Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou)