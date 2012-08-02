NEW YORK Aug 2 The euro pared gains versus the
dollar in volatile trade on Thursday as traders digested
comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
The euro had earlier spiked higher as Draghi began his press
conference following the bank's decision to leave rates
unchanged as expected.
It rose to a four-week high of $1.2404 on Reuters
data, before sharply paring gains to $1.2275, up 0.4 percent on
the day.
The European Central Bank will draw up a mechanism in the
coming weeks to make outright purchases to stabilize stressed
euro zone borrowing costs, Draghi said on Thursday.
"I haven't seen any concrete evidence that the ECB is close
to acting boldly in a way that would back up the comments from
last week," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Draghi heightened speculation of further bank purchases of
Italian and Spanish bonds when he said last week he would do
"whatever it takes to preserve the euro."
(Reporting By Wanfeng Zhou, editing by Dave Zimmerman)