NEW YORK Aug 9 Th euro extended losses against the dollar on Thursday, hitting session lows and briefly dipping below stops around the $1.2290 level, with traders saying investors are still consolidating recent gains in the euro.

The euro fell as low as $1.2284 and was last at $1.2292, down 0.6 percent on the day. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)