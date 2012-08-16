NEW YORK Aug 16 The euro hit global session
highs versus the yen and dollar on Thursday in light summer
activity.
The euro rose as high as $1.2368 and last traded at
$1.2364, up 0.6 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
Against the yen, the euro rose as high as 98.02 yen
and last traded at 97.98, up 1 percent on the day.
"Overall the data today did not diminish the risk of QE3
from the Fed, so on the margin that is dollar-negative," said
Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington D.C.
"Trading is thin, which is exaggerating moves, but we remain
in familiar and well-worn ranges," he said.