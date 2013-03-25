Hewlett Packard Enterprise to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 bln
March 7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said on Tuesday it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash.
NEW YORK, March 25 The euro dropped more than 1 percent in value against the U.S. dollar on Monday, extending its loses to a four-month low in the wake of Cyprus's deal with international lenders to rescue its banking sector.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2829, according to Reuters data. It last traded at $1.2835, down 1.2 percent.
* Dick's Sporting Goods reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
March 7 Brookfield Asset Management Inc said on Tuesday it would buy one of the two "yieldcos" of bankrupt U.S. solar company SunEdison Inc and take a 51 percent stake in the other, for a total of about $2.5 billion.