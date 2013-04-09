NEW YORK, April 9 The euro extended gains against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, hitting its highest level since March 15.

The euro hit a session high of $1.3100. It last traded at $1.3092, up 0.7 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro reached a high of 129.97 , its highest since January 2010, before stalling just shy of 130.00. It last traded at 129.86 yen, up 0.5 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.