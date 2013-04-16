NEW YORK, April 16 The euro extended its gains versus the dollar to hit a more than six-week high and rallied 2 percent against the yen in early New York trade on Tuesday.

The euro rose as high as $1.3148, according to Reuters data, the strongest since the end of February. It was last at $1.3140, up 0.8 percent on the day.

Against the yen, the euro gained 2 percent to 128.69 yen .