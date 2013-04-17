PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 17 The euro extended its declines against the dollar to hit a session low below $1.31 in mid-morning trade on Wednesday.
The euro fell as low as $1.3062, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3064, down 0.8 percent on the day.
It also hit a session low of 127.73 yen and was last 127.76 yen, down 0.6 percent on the day.
Traders said there was market talk that European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann was quoted as saying that the ECB may adjust interest rates if new information warrants a cut.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds details)
* Expectations of strong U.S. payrolls after blockbuster ADP data