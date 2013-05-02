NEW YORK May 2 The euro fell sharply against the dollar to hit a session low below $1.31 after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, asked about negative deposit rates, said the central bank is technically ready.

"Draghi's seeming openness to negative deposit rates is weighing on the euro," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The euro fell as low as $1.3076, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.3092, down 0.6 percent on the day.