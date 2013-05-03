NEW YORK May 3 The euro recouped all of its losses against the dollar to rise above $1.31 on Friday, rebounding after finding support in the $1.3050 area.

The euro last traded at $1.3116, up 0.4 percent on the day and moving away from a session low of $1.3033 set after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data. Traders said the euro failed to move further below $1.3050, leading to a rebound.

The dollar's rally against the yen also helped drive euro/yen higher, which also boosted euro sentiment.