NEW YORK May 10 The euro fell to a two-week low
against a broadly strong dollar on Friday, as bullish sentiment
on the greenback remained intact after Federal Reserve Chairman
Ben Bernanke did not say anything to change market perception on
the U.S. currency.
Bernanke, speaking at a banking conference in Chicago, did
not comment on monetary policy.
The euro hit the day's trough of $1.2956, the lowest
since April 24. It was last at $1.2968, down 0.6 percent.
"Investors were relieved that Bernanke did not say anything
particularly damaging for the greenback and did not say anything
that would allude to the Fed rejoining the currency war," said
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York.