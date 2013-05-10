NEW YORK May 10 The euro fell to a two-week low against a broadly strong dollar on Friday, as bullish sentiment on the greenback remained intact after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not say anything to change market perception on the U.S. currency.

Bernanke, speaking at a banking conference in Chicago, did not comment on monetary policy.

The euro hit the day's trough of $1.2956, the lowest since April 24. It was last at $1.2968, down 0.6 percent.

"Investors were relieved that Bernanke did not say anything particularly damaging for the greenback and did not say anything that would allude to the Fed rejoining the currency war," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.