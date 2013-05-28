DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to April 28
NEW YORK May 28 The euro extended its declines against the dollar to hit a session low in mid-morning trade on Tuesday after data showing U.S. consumer confidence was at its highest in more than five years in May.
The euro fell to $1.2868, according to Reuters data, and was last at $1.2870, down 0.5 percent on the day.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.