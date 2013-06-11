NEW YORK, June 11 The euro on Tuesday extended gains versus the dollar to hit a global session high after comments by European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen.

The euro rose as high as $1.3314, its highest since late-February. It last traded at $1.3290, up 0.2 percent on the day.

The ECB's bond-buying scheme must be unlimited to show the ECB is serious about defending price stability but is in effect limited by its focus on shorter maturity bonds, Asmussen told a German court on Tuesday.