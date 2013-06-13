NEW YORK, June 13 The euro's losses against the dollar accelerated in mid-morning New York trade on Thursday as investors continued to digest U.S. data showing economic growth was intact.

The euro fell as low as $1.3277 and last traded at $1.3286, down 0.4 percent on the day and sharply below a near four-month peak of $1.3390 reached earlier in the global session.

"There was a delayed move lower from this morning's relatively strong U.S. economic data, but also the breach of $1.33 is what really helped build momentum in favor of the dollar as we head into the European stock market close," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.

U.S. data showed economic growth was intact, with retail sales rising more than expected in May and the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits falling last week.