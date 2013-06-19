NEW YORK, June 19 The euro fell to a four day
low against the dollar while the dollar rose to a new one-week
high against the yen after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the U.S. central bank's policy setting committee sees a
likely reduction in bond purchases this year if economic
forecasts come in as expected..
The euro last traded at $1.3283, down 0.8 percent on
the day. The dollar was at 96.85 yen, up 1.6 percent on
the day, the biggest daily percentage gain in six weeks at
current prices.