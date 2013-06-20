NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar rallied further against the euro and yen on Thursday after stronger-than-expected readings on business activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region and U.S. home resales.

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3162, a two-week low, from $1.3202 before the data. It was last at $1.3172, down 0.9 percent on the day.

The dollar rose 1.6 percent to 98.02 yen, up 1.6 percent on the day, from 97.85 yen earlier.