Politics 'tightening grip' on financial market behaviour - BIS
* Actions of central bank playing less of a role for time being
NEW YORK, June 27 The dollar touched a session peak against the yen and pared its loss against the euro on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields rose after data showed pending home sales data for May rose 6.7 percent, far above economists' estimates of a 1 percent gain.
The dollar was last at 98.36 yen, up 0.6 percent, after climbing as high as 98.45 yen. The euro was last at $1.3019, up 0.1 percent, after falling as low as $1.3007 in the wake of the data. The session low was touched earlier at $1.3002.
* Actions of central bank playing less of a role for time being
DUBAI, March 6 Fund managers and institutional investors expect oil giant Saudi Aramco to have a market capitalisation of $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion when it sells shares to the public next year, a survey by regional investment bank EFG Hermes showed on Monday.
DAR ES SALAAM, March 6 Tanzania's central bank cut its discount rate to 12 percent from 16 percent to help spur lending and boost economic growth, the first time it has lowered borrowing costs since 2013.