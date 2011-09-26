The euro pared losses against the dollar while Bund futures hit session lows on Monday after a German survey of business sentiment came in above market expections.

The euro briefly rose to around $1.3444 from $1.3420 before the survey was released, though it still traded with losses of around 0.5 percent for the day, off an earlier 8-month low of $1.3360.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 fell to session lows of 137.70 after the Ifo, down 42 ticks on the day.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares edged higher after the data, up 0.7 percent at 887.96 points. The index was up 0.3 percent shortly before the data was released.

