LONDON, Sept 26 The euro recovered early losses against the dollar and Bund futures hit session lows on Monday, as traders cited media reports that the European Central Bank may consider more measures to support the economy.

Traders cited a report saying the ECB may consider restarting covered bond puchases.

The euro rose to around $1.3525 from around $1.3490.

Bund futures FGBLc1 hit session lows of 137.00, down 112 ticks on the day, while U.S. Treasury futures TYv1 extended losses to trade at 130-19/32, down 12/32 on the day.

European shares rose, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index extending gains to trade up 2.6 percent at 904.95 points.

(Reporting by London Treasury Team)