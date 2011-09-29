DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON, Sept 29 The euro rose 1 percent on the day against the dollar on Thursday, hitting a session high as investors speculated that Germany would approve a bill to expand the role of a euro zone bailout fund later in the day.
The single currency rose as high as $1.3679, according to electronic trading platform EBS. Traders cited Asian demand as driving the euro's gains, while a rise in the single currency versus the yen also helped to support it against the dollar.
(Reporting by London Forex Team)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage: