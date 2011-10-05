LONDON Oct 5 The euro extended gains to hit a session high versus the dollar on Wednesday, helped by comments from an IMF official that they could invest in the secondary market in Spanish and Italian bonds alongside the EFSF. .

The euro climbed as high as $1.33685, up around 0.2 percent on the day.

Traders said there was steady demand to buy euros from $1.3290, while bids from hedge funds helped trigger stops above $1.3360 before the euro ran into offers around $1.3365.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)