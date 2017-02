LONDON Oct 12 The euro rose 1 percent on the day versus the yen on Wednesday as investors were squeezed out of short positions in the single currency on tentative optimism European leaders could agree on a way to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro hit an almost four-week high of 105.82 yen , amid a broad rally in riskier currencies. Traders said the euro extended gains following the break of a reported options barrier at 105 yen earlier in the session. (Reporting by Nia Williams)