LONDON Oct 13 The euro fell 1 percent on the
day versus the yen on Thursday after a warning from the European
Central Bank that private sector involvement in the euro zone
debt crisis could damage the single currency's reputation.
The warning pushed the euro lower and Japanese exporters
were also cited as euro sellers, triggering stops around 106
yen, traders said.
The euro fell to a session low of 105.40 yen on
trading platform EBS, slipping back from a one-month high of
107.03 yen hit the previous day.
(Reporting by Nia Williams)