LONDON Oct 13 The euro fell 1 percent on the day versus the yen on Thursday after a warning from the European Central Bank that private sector involvement in the euro zone debt crisis could damage the single currency's reputation.

The warning pushed the euro lower and Japanese exporters were also cited as euro sellers, triggering stops around 106 yen, traders said.

The euro fell to a session low of 105.40 yen on trading platform EBS, slipping back from a one-month high of 107.03 yen hit the previous day. (Reporting by Nia Williams)