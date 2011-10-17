UPDATE 2-Trump backs "One China" policy in call with China's Xi
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
LONDON Oct 17 The euro fell to a session low versus the dollar on Monday after comments from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble saying the EU summit would not present a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to sell the single currency.
A Bundesbank report saying the German economic outlook had deteriorated further also curbed some of the market optimism that had helped push the euro to a one-month high earlier in the session.
The euro hit a session low of $1.3824 before recovering slightly to last trade down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3840.
(Reporting by Nia Williams)
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds China import data, updates prices)