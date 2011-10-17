LONDON Oct 17 The euro fell to a session low versus the dollar on Monday after comments from German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble saying the EU summit would not present a definitive solution to the euro zone debt crisis prompted investors to sell the single currency.

A Bundesbank report saying the German economic outlook had deteriorated further also curbed some of the market optimism that had helped push the euro to a one-month high earlier in the session.

The euro hit a session low of $1.3824 before recovering slightly to last trade down 0.3 percent on the day at $1.3840.

(Reporting by Nia Williams)