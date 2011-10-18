LONDON Oct 18 The euro slipped to a session low against the dollar on Tuesday after a weaker-than-expected reading of a German business survey highlighted sluggishness in the euro zone's strongest economy.

The German think tank ZEW's monthly survey showed its business sentiment indicator fell more than expected to -48.3 in October from -43.3 the previous month. Current conditions slipped to 38.4 from 43.6.

The single currency fell as low as $1.3662, compared with $1.3685 before the announcement.

(Reporting by London Forex Team)