LONDON Oct 19 The euro fell on Wednesday after EU officials said no deal has yet been reached to scale up the size of the euro zone bailout fund.

A media report on Tuesday saying such a deal had been reached had buoyed the single currency, but it fell to around $1.3781 from $1.3810 following the latest denial. Traders cited bids looming at $1.3650-$1.3700. (Reporting by Nia Williams)