LONDON Oct 20 The euro hit the day's high against the dollar and rallied across the board on Thursday as a document on the guidelines for the euro zone bailout fund provided investors with some clarity on how European officials plan to tackle the debt crisis.

The euro rose as high as $1.3838 according to electronic trading platform EBS. Details of the guidelines triggered demand, and gains in the single currency accelerated after stop-loss orders were triggered around $1.3820 and $1.3830.

Against the yen , the euro rose as high as 106.22 yen, according to EBS. (Reporting by London Forex Team)