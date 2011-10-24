LONDON Oct 24 The euro fell to a session low versus the dollar on Monday with traders citing selling by leveraged funds that pushed the single currency through stop loss orders around $1.3840.

The euro was last trading at $1.3827, down 0.5 percent on the day. Traders said investors were repositioning and taking profit on the euro's bounce after it hit a six-week high of $1.3955 against the dollar earlier in the session. (Reporting by Nia Williams)