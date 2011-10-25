DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 28
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON Oct 25 The euro rose to a six-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, supported by optimism that European leaders will take major steps towards tackling the euro zone debt crisis at a summit on Wednesday.
The euro rose to $1.39605 on trading platform EBS--its highest level since early September-- with traders citing decent sized offers in the $1.3980-90 range. Near term resistance is at its 200-week moving average of $1.3988.
The euro's gains saw the dollar index fall to its lowest in six weeks, easing to 75.94.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Feb 10 Charter NEX Films Inc, a U.S. manufacturer of specialty films used in the food and medical industries, is exploring a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports