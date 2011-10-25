LONDON Oct 25 The euro rose to a six-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, supported by optimism that European leaders will take major steps towards tackling the euro zone debt crisis at a summit on Wednesday.

The euro rose to $1.39605 on trading platform EBS--its highest level since early September-- with traders citing decent sized offers in the $1.3980-90 range. Near term resistance is at its 200-week moving average of $1.3988.

The euro's gains saw the dollar index fall to its lowest in six weeks, easing to 75.94.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)