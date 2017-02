LONDON Nov 1 The euro shed 1 percent against the dollar and the yen on Tuesday with sentiment towards the single currency considerably soured by the Greek prime minister's decision to call a referendum on the latest bailout deal, which added a fresh dose of uncertainty to the euro zone's debt crisis. The dollar gained broadly, rising more 1 percent against the Swiss franc to 0.88975 francs. The euro fell to a session low of $1.36748 on EBS, triggering stops below $1.3680 while against the yen it fell to 106.80 yen .