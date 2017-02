LONDON Nov 16 The euro turned positive on the day against the dollar in the European session on Wednesday as investors who had built bearish bets on the common currency were forced to buy it back.

The euro rose to $1.3538, off a one-month low of $1.3429 struck in the Asian session with stops triggered through $1.3510. Offers are said to be at $1.3550. The euro also cut losses against the yen, trading at 104.05 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.

