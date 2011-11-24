LONDON Nov 24 The euro rose against the dollar following a better-than-expected German Ifo survey on Thursday that provided some relief after Wednesday's poor Bund auction.

The euro rose to $1.3391 after the data, close to a session high, from around $1.3372 beforehand. The single currency's upside looked capped, however, by offers cited above $1.3410. (Reporting by Nia Williams)