US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open flat amid earnings rush
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 2.25 pts, Nasdaq up 1 pt (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON Nov 24 The euro fell to the day's low versus the dollar on Thursday after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she still does not think common European bonds are necessary, intensifying concerns that European leaders cannot agree on solving the debt crisis.
The euro fell to $1.3325 on EBS from around $1.3375 before the comment, bringing it closer to Wednesday's seven-week low of $1.3320.
* Galena Biopharma announces pricing of public offering of common stock and warrants
* Says public offering of 5.15 million common shares priced at $24.25per share