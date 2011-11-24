BRIEF-Coherus BioSciences prices offering at $24.25 per share
* Says public offering of 5.15 million common shares priced at $24.25per share
LONDON Nov 24 The euro fell to a seven week low versus the dollar on Thursday in thin trade as market players targeted stop-losses following earlier comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel which cast further doubt over Europe's ability to solve its debt crisis.
The euro fell to $1.3316 on EBS, its lowest since Oct. 6, with liquidity reduced by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Traders said stop-losses were hit through $1.3320, with option barriers now being defended at $1.3300.
* Says public offering of 5.15 million common shares priced at $24.25per share
SAO PAULO, Feb 8 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA expects to maintain a new policy of distributing between 35 percent and 45 percent of annual profit "for a few years," Chief Executive Officer Roberto Setubal said on Wednesday, a sign Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value has enough capital buffer to keep rewarding shareholders.
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 8 Silicon Valley venture firm Trident Capital Cybersecurity said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million for a fund to invest in cyber security startups - a sign of the growing importance of securing computer systems amid concerns over state-sponsored hacks.