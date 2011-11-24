LONDON Nov 24 The euro fell to a seven week low versus the dollar on Thursday in thin trade as market players targeted stop-losses following earlier comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel which cast further doubt over Europe's ability to solve its debt crisis.

The euro fell to $1.3316 on EBS, its lowest since Oct. 6, with liquidity reduced by the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Traders said stop-losses were hit through $1.3320, with option barriers now being defended at $1.3300.