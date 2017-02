LONDON Dec 1 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said downside risks to the economic outlook have increased, adding they were at a difficult stage at present..

The euro fell to a session low of $1.3417 on trading platform EBS from around $1.3450 before his comments. Stops are cited below $1.3400.

(Reporting by Anirban Nag)